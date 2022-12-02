Sprinter Dutee Chand shares pic with girlfriend Monalisa, says 'love is love'; pic goes viral

Dutee Chand shares loved up picture with her girlfriend Monalisa

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Friday posted a picture with her girlfriend Monalisa on social media, accompanied by a loved-up caption, and the pic has taken social media by storm.

Chand is India's first openly gay athlete and dressed in wedding attire along with her partner, the picture has left fans drooling.

She came out as gay in 2019, and from the looks of it, the picture with Monalisa was clicked at Dutee Chand's sister's wedding. On Thursday she had posted pictures of her sister's wedding on Instagram.

The Indian athlete who was recently seen running with the LGBTQ flag to raise awareness and support for the community at Commonwealth Games 2022, had a loved up caption for her partner.

"Love is love," read the caption of Dutee's post on Instagram while she also shared the same picture on Twitter as well, with a different caption, that read, "loved you yesterday, loved you still, always have always will."

Chand was seen wearing a crisp dark blue suit while her partner was seen in a beautiful wedding lehenga in the viral pic.

She had earlier revealed that her family didn't take to her kindly when she came out as gay. She had to endure a lot of pressure for her same-sex relationship, and in opened up about her feelings during the Commonwealth Games ceremony as well.

“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” pic.twitter.com/1q3HRlEAmG December 2, 2022

"LGBT+ athletes should be made to feel safe and comfortable, being their usual selves without fear of persecution or death," said Chand in conversation with PTI.

Seeing the picture, many fans started speculating whether Dutee Chand was getting married herself as many fans congratulated her and Monalisa in the comments but from the looks of it, it was indeed the wedding celebration of Chand's sister.