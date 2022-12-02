Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Sprinter Dutee Chand shares pic with girlfriend Monalisa, says 'love is love'; pic goes viral

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand shared a picture with her girlfriend Monalisa, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, and the picture is going crazy viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

Sprinter Dutee Chand shares pic with girlfriend Monalisa, says 'love is love'; pic goes viral
Dutee Chand shares loved up picture with her girlfriend Monalisa

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Friday posted a picture with her girlfriend Monalisa on social media, accompanied by a loved-up caption, and the pic has taken social media by storm. 

Chand is India's first openly gay athlete and dressed in wedding attire along with her partner, the picture has left fans drooling. 

She came out as gay in 2019, and from the looks of it, the picture with Monalisa was clicked at Dutee Chand's sister's wedding. On Thursday she had posted pictures of her sister's wedding on Instagram. 

READ| IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour

The Indian athlete who was recently seen running with the LGBTQ flag to raise awareness and support for the community at Commonwealth Games 2022, had a loved up caption for her partner. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dutee chand (@duteechand)

"Love is love," read the caption of Dutee's post on Instagram while she also shared the same picture on Twitter as well, with a different caption, that read, "loved you yesterday, loved you still, always have always will." 

Chand was seen wearing a crisp dark blue suit while her partner was seen in a beautiful wedding lehenga in the viral pic.

READ| Sheldon Jackson smashes 133 runs as Saurashtra beat Maharashtra to win Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

She had earlier revealed that her family didn't take to her kindly when she came out as gay. She had to endure a lot of pressure for her same-sex relationship, and in opened up about her feelings during the Commonwealth Games ceremony as well.

"LGBT+ athletes should be made to feel safe and comfortable, being their usual selves without fear of persecution or death," said Chand in conversation with PTI.

Seeing the picture, many fans started speculating whether Dutee Chand was getting married herself as many fans congratulated her and Monalisa in the comments but from the looks of it, it was indeed the wedding celebration of Chand's sister. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
With Made in India light combat chopper 'Prachand', IAF gets big boost: In pics
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days
Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.