Sports presenter Ridhima Pathak's FIRST statement on rumours of being dropped from Bangladesh Premier League: 'Cricket deserves truth...'

Indian sports broadcaster Ridhima Pathak has confirmed that she chose to withdraw from the broadcasting panel of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), dismissing reports that suggested she was removed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Her clarification comes at a time of heightened tension between Indian and Bangladeshi cricket authorities. Pathak addressed the matter amid growing speculation surrounding her exit from the BPL, responding directly to claims of being dropped and outlining her reasons for stepping away.

What Ridhima Pathak exactly say on rumours of beging dropped from BPL?

In a public statement, Pathak said, “In the last few hours, there’s been a narrative suggesting I was ‘dropped’ from the BPL. That is not true. I made a personal decision to opt out. For me, my nation comes first-always. And I value the game of cricket far beyond any single assignment. I’ve been privileged to serve this sport for years with honesty, respect, and passion. That won’t change. I’ll continue to stand for integrity, for clarity, and for the spirit of the game."



“Thank you to everyone who reached out with support. Your messages mean more than you know. Cricket deserves truth. Period. No further comments from my side.”

Escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh

The backdrop to Pathak’s statement includes ongoing diplomatic and sporting friction between India and Bangladesh, particularly with the T20 World Cup drawing closer. On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate its T20 World Cup matches outside India.

The decision followed the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur after the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise faced backlash for purchasing a Bangladesh cricketer at the auction in December, amid reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Mustafizur's Rahman's release from KKR

Bangladesh players had been cleared to feature in the IPL 2026 auction pool, but KKR faced the brunt of criticism after becoming the only franchise to buy a Bangladesh cricketer for the upcoming season. The franchise paid Rs 9.2 crore for Mustafizur, fending off competition from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The BCCI’s request to terminate Mustafizur Rahman’s contract did not sit well with the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The BCB raised concerns during an emergency meeting, citing potential security risks for their players should they travel to India for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on February 7.

IPL broadcast ban in Bangladesh

Further escalating tensions, Bangladesh imposed a ban on the broadcast of the upcoming IPL season. Mustafizur Rahman, meanwhile, has joined the Pakistan Super League, seemingly unfazed by the deteriorating relationship between the Indian and Bangladeshi cricket boards