Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SPKC vs VAN in Major League Soccer today

SPKC vs VAN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Dream11 Team Player List, SPKC Dream11 Team Player List, VAN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, SPKC vs VAN Head to Head.


Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 06:58 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

SPKC vs VAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps match today, July 27.

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: My Dream11 Team 

Goal-keeper: T Hasal

Defenders: G Zusi, M Besler, R Puncec

Midfielders: I Sanchez, G Kinda, H In Beom, D Milinkovic

Forwards: A Pulido, K Shelton, C Dajome

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Probable Playing 11

Sporting KC Probable 11: Melia Martins Puncec Besler Zusi Kinda Espinoza Sanchez Shelton Pulido Russell

Vancouver Whitecaps Probable 11: Hasal Adnan Veselinovic Khemiri Nerwinski Owusu In-Beom Teibert Dajome Reyna Milinkovic

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match details

The match will be played on July 27, 2020, Monday. It will start at 8:30 AM at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.