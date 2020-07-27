Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SPKC vs VAN in Major League Soccer today

Dream11 Prediction - Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

SPKC vs VAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps match today, July 27.

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: T Hasal

Defenders: G Zusi, M Besler, R Puncec

Midfielders: I Sanchez, G Kinda, H In Beom, D Milinkovic

Forwards: A Pulido, K Shelton, C Dajome

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Probable Playing 11

Sporting KC Probable 11: Melia Martins Puncec Besler Zusi Kinda Espinoza Sanchez Shelton Pulido Russell

Vancouver Whitecaps Probable 11: Hasal Adnan Veselinovic Khemiri Nerwinski Owusu In-Beom Teibert Dajome Reyna Milinkovic

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match details

The match will be played on July 27, 2020, Monday. It will start at 8:30 AM at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.