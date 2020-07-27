Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SPKC vs VAN in Major League Soccer today
SPKC vs VAN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Dream11 Team Player List, SPKC Dream11 Team Player List, VAN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, SPKC vs VAN Head to Head.
Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Snehadri Sarkar
DNA webdesk
Dream11 Prediction - Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
SPKC vs VAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps match today, July 27.
Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: My Dream11 Team
Goal-keeper: T Hasal
Defenders: G Zusi, M Besler, R Puncec
Midfielders: I Sanchez, G Kinda, H In Beom, D Milinkovic
Forwards: A Pulido, K Shelton, C Dajome
Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Probable Playing 11
Sporting KC Probable 11: Melia Martins Puncec Besler Zusi Kinda Espinoza Sanchez Shelton Pulido Russell
Vancouver Whitecaps Probable 11: Hasal Adnan Veselinovic Khemiri Nerwinski Owusu In-Beom Teibert Dajome Reyna Milinkovic
Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match details
The match will be played on July 27, 2020, Monday. It will start at 8:30 AM at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.