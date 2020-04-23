SpiceJet’s air ambulance to fly boxer Dingko Singh to Delhi for cancer treatment amid COVID-19 lockdown

Indian boxer Dingko Singh, who needed to be in Delhi for his cancer treatment, will now be flown from Imphal via SpiceJet's air ambulance.

The Asian Games gold medallist needs to resume his treatment for liver cancer.

"The air ambulance service will be provided free of charge to the Padma awardee," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh who is also the President of the Boxing Federation of India. The air ambulance service was launched by SpiceJet through its 100 percent subsidiary this year with the aim to offer immediate assistance in case of critical emergencies," it added.

The 41-year-old boxing champion was scheduled to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but due to the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, he could not come to Delhi.

According to the SpiceJet team, they contacted Singh and made arrangements for his travel to Delhi.

"It was really unfortunate that Dingko Singh missed his treatment session due to the ongoing lockdown. It is a matter of great privilege for SpiceJet to offer its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him from Imphal to Delhi for his treatment," Ajay Singh said.

"Dingko has won many big bouts for India and we pray that he emerges victorious in his fight against liver cancer. In these difficult times, all of us have a responsibility to assist our government and fellow citizens in every way possible," he added.

On April 21, RK Sacheti executive director of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) confirmed that Dingko will be airlifted to Delhi.

"BFI president Ajay Singh today spoke to Dingko Singh and assured him for giving him desired help. A special SpiceJet air ambulance will airlift Dingko Singh to Delhi on April 25," Sacheti had told ANI.

"His radiation is here, so the doctors have given the date. As a result, BFI is airlifting him," he added.

The boxer, who had written to the sports authorities had even suggested earlier that he could travel to Delhi via road in an ambulance. However, the doctors advised that it would not be good for his health.