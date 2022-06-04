Spanish football giants Sevilla to be hosted by FC Bengaluru United

FC Bengaluru United

FC Bengaluru United will be hosting Sevilla FC in the city of Bengaluru as part of the Spanish football giant's plans to expand its brand in India and other international markets.

The top leadership team of the Spanish football club, including their president, will visit the city between June 7 to June 11. This announcement was made at a press conference hosted by FC Bengaluru United in the city on Friday.

We welcome our partners in the World Club Alliance Program, @SevillaFC , to visit Namma Bengaluru!



Stay tuned for more details to follow! #FCBU #WeAreUnited #UnitedWeClimb pic.twitter.com/p4LNNc23Ga — FC Bengaluru United (@bengaluruunited) June 3, 2022

As part of their visit, the club will also be announcing several special projects in collaboration with FC Bengaluru United. These include an online ‘Football Hackathon – Data-Driven Players Performance Assessment', a unique opportunity to effectively use data science in the space of professional football scouting and player performance analysis.

Speaking on Sevilla FC's visit to the city, FC Bengaluru United founder Gaurav Manchanda said, "We are excited and honoured to have Sevilla FC in Bengaluru, to experience the city's passionate football vibe. Their visit marks an important step as we go along the road map of our partnership."

"The Hackathon along with other key events that we have lined up will play a key role in expanding Sevilla FC's brand presence in India as well as help in technological and developmental innovations in Indian football," he added.

A look at the interaction between our newly appointed head coach and our founder at a recent press conference!



Looking forward to this new exciting partnership! #FCBU #WeAreUnited #UnitedWeClimb pic.twitter.com/DquiFicn9x June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, FC Bengaluru United, on Friday, also announced the appointment of John Kenneth Raj as the assistant coach of the club to assist newly-appointed head coach Khalid Ahmed Jamil. Speaking on his new role, John said, "It's an honour and privilege to be appointed as the Assistant Coach of FC Bengaluru United. The club has been on an upward growth trajectory and I am confident that together with Khalid, we can build an even stronger FCBU team, capable of achieving even greater accolades in Indian football."

Head coach Khalid Ahmed Jamil also said that he is looking forward to working alongside coach John as it will help the club in progress to the next step. "I am looking forward to working with Coach John – his experience and keen understanding of the progression pathway of players – from the grassroots to the elite level – will play a major role in setting up plans, tactics, and the roadmap ahead for FC Bengaluru United," he said.

We are pleased to share the announcement of one of Indian Football’s finest, Mr Khalid Jamil as our Head Coach for the upcoming season! #FCBU #UnitedWeClimb #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/EXNK0WBWKH — FC Bengaluru United (@bengaluruunited) May 30, 2022

"It's been an exciting few days, working with the management, discussing ideas and plans and the way forward. I am looking forward to the upcoming season and am confident of helping FC Bengaluru United move to the next level of Indian football," Khalid added.

Jamil was previously associated with Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC. He holds the distinction of being the first Indian head coach of an ISL team and the first Indian coach to qualify for the ISL playoffs.

He has also worked with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in a managerial capacity and was instrumental in leading Aizawl FC to their first I-League title in the 2016-17 season.