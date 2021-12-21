VIRAL! Spanish female boxer's face unrecognisable after being hit 236 times in match against 7-weight world champion

Surely it was very painful when Spanish boxer Miriam Gutierrez received 237 punches from Amanda Serrano in a 10-round unanimous decision loss on Sunday inside Amalie Arena.

In the 100-90, 99-91, 99-90 unanimous decision loss, boxer Miriam Gutteriez nearly looked unrecognisable as she was bludgeoned so badly in a lightweight bout on the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard in Tampa, Florida.

According to the New York Post, the Spanish fighter sported a swollen face and bruised eyes. The photo of the same was shared by her opponent Serrano, who appeared unscathed.

The photo was captioned, "I hope you enjoyed. I did! My opponent @miriamlareina83 was a big tuff mother. Nothing but love & Respect to her".

After Serrano's victory, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her swollen left hand. "Sometimes even in winning you feel pain lol," she wrote, noting that in the third round, she "felt a pop but (she) would never stop throwing punches".

The seven-division boxing champion added: "Don’t think it’s broken, it just hurts some. In a few days, I'm back in the gym."