Spain vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for ESP vs MOR at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 55

Morocco vs Spain

Morocco will try to make history by reaching the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time when they face Spain on Tuesday at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan. Spain finished second in Group E after a shock loss to Japan in their final group game. Morocco, on the other hand, has outperformed expectations thus far in the World Cup, topping their group.

Walid Regragui has done a tremendous job and he will be hoping that his side can continue this kind of form. Hakim Ziyech has been on song for the Moroccans, but they seemed to be a well-drilled unit both with and without the ball.

That being said, getting past Spain isn’t an easy task by any means. The Spanish side opened their campaign with a blast, defeating Costa Rica 7-0 but didn’t manage to record a victory post that.

Alvaro Morata has been a constant threat both with and without the ball, scoring in every game of this World Cup so far. Luis Enrique will be hoping that his men can sail past Romain Saïss and Co who have been exceptional so far. This World Cup has been full of upsets and Morocco are more than capable of pulling off an incredible victor

MAR vs ESP Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Bounou

Defenders: Hakimi, Rodri, Laporte, Mazraoui

Midfielders: Pedri, Amrabt, Gavi, Ziyech

Forwards: Torres, Morata

Morocco vs Spain Dream11 Team: Bounou; Hakimi, Rodri, Laporte, Mazraoui; Pedri, Amrabt, Gavi, Ziyech;Torres, Morata

Morocco vs Spain predicted lineup

Morocco predicted starting XI: Bono, A Hakimi, N Aguerd, R Saiss, N Mazraoui, A Sabiri, S Amrabat, A Ounahi, H Ziyech, Y En-Nesyri, S Boufal

Spain predicted starting XI: U Simon, D Carvajal, Rodri, A Laporte, J Alba, Gavi, S Busquets, Pedri, D Olmo, A Morata, F Torres