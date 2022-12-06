Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Spain vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for ESP vs MOR at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 55

Check out all the details and fantasy XI related to the upcoming round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

Spain vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for ESP vs MOR at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 55
Morocco vs Spain

Morocco will try to make history by reaching the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time when they face Spain on Tuesday at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan. Spain finished second in Group E after a shock loss to Japan in their final group game. Morocco, on the other hand, has outperformed expectations thus far in the World Cup, topping their group. 

READ: Sania Mirza shares cryptic post on Instagram stories amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

Walid Regragui has done a tremendous job and he will be hoping that his side can continue this kind of form. Hakim Ziyech has been on song for the Moroccans, but they seemed to be a well-drilled unit both with and without the ball.

That being said, getting past Spain isn’t an easy task by any means. The Spanish side opened their campaign with a blast, defeating Costa Rica 7-0 but didn’t manage to record a victory post that.

Alvaro Morata has been a constant threat both with and without the ball, scoring in every game of this World Cup so far. Luis Enrique will be hoping that his men can sail past Romain Saïss and Co who have been exceptional so far. This World Cup has been full of upsets and Morocco are more than capable of pulling off an incredible victor

MAR vs ESP Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Bounou

Defenders: Hakimi,  Rodri, Laporte, Mazraoui

Midfielders: Pedri, Amrabt, Gavi, Ziyech

Forwards: Torres, Morata

Morocco vs Spain Dream11 Team:  Bounou; Hakimi,  Rodri, Laporte, Mazraoui; Pedri, Amrabt, Gavi, Ziyech;Torres, Morata

READ: 'Virat Kohli did the same..': Michael Vaughan brutally trolled for tweet on England's attacking Test approach

Morocco vs Spain predicted lineup

Morocco predicted starting XI: Bono, A Hakimi, N Aguerd, R Saiss, N Mazraoui, A Sabiri, S Amrabat, A Ounahi, H Ziyech, Y En-Nesyri, S Boufal

Spain predicted starting XI: U Simon, D Carvajal, Rodri, A Laporte, J Alba, Gavi, S Busquets, Pedri, D Olmo, A Morata, F Torres

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.