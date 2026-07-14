Spain vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Live streaming, kick-off timings, predicted lineups and more

Ahead of the crucial semi-final clash between Argentina and Egypt, check the live streaming details, kick-off time, venue, predicted lineups and a brief preview of the game.

Spain and France will face each other in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AI-Generated)

Kylian Mbappe-led France are set to lock horns with La Roja in the semi-final clash on Tuesday (local time) at the Dallas Stadium. The winner of the match will secure a place in the finals of the 48-team tournament and wait for the result of the Argentina vs England match to find their opponent.

On one hand, France reached the semi-finals after an impressive campaign under Didier Deschamps. Les Bleus topped Group I with comfortable wins over Senegal, Iraq and Norway before beating Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 and defeating Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Spain advanced to the last four after knocking out Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32, Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, and Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let us take a look at the live streaming details, match timings, predicted lineups, and more details of the game.

Spain vs France: Live streaming and TV

The first semi-final match between Spain and France can be watched in India on Unite8 Sports channels. For online viewers, the crucial game is available for streaming in India exclusively on ZEE5 app with an active subscription (with the FIFA pack

Spain vs France: Kick-off timings and venue

The semi-final match between Spain and France will begin at 12:30 AM (Indian Standard Time) on July 15. The crucial contest is scheduled to be played at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

Spain vs. France: Predicted lineups

France - Mike Maignan (G), Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Kylian Mbappe.

Spain - Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena, and Mikel Oyarzabal.