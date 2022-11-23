Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Spain vs Costa Rica Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ESP vs CRC FIFA World Cup 2022, match 11

Check out all the details for the upcoming game of the FIFA World Cup2022 between Spain and Costa Rica.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Spain vs Costa Rica Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ESP vs CRC FIFA World Cup 2022, match 11
Spain vs Costa Rica

Spain and Costa Rica will lock horns with one another as they face each in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup campaign. Stars like Ferran Torres and Keylor Navas from each side will be locked in a titanic battle as each side will look to snatch 3 points from the other.

READ: Morocco vs Croatia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for MOR vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2022, match 9

After suffering two early exits in last two editions, Spain will this time look to amend their mistakes and offer a solid show in Qatar. Luis Enrique’s men find themselves in one of the toughest groups at the FIFA World Cup 2022. 

Meanwhile, Costa Rica will also aim for an impressive show in Qatar after crashing out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage. However, Costa Rica scripted a prompt comeback and secured two quarter-final finishes at the 2019 and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Navas

Defenders: Duarte, Pau Torres, Calvo, Alba

Midfielders: Pedri, Gavi, Bennette

Forwards: Carlos Borges, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati

READ: Germany vs Japan Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for GER vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 10

Spain vs Costa Rica Possible Starting XI:

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Neco Williams

Costa Rica Predicted Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Carlos Martinez, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette, Gerson Torres, Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.