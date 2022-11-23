Spain vs Costa Rica Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ESP vs CRC FIFA World Cup 2022, match 11

Spain vs Costa Rica

Spain and Costa Rica will lock horns with one another as they face each in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup campaign. Stars like Ferran Torres and Keylor Navas from each side will be locked in a titanic battle as each side will look to snatch 3 points from the other.

After suffering two early exits in last two editions, Spain will this time look to amend their mistakes and offer a solid show in Qatar. Luis Enrique’s men find themselves in one of the toughest groups at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica will also aim for an impressive show in Qatar after crashing out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage. However, Costa Rica scripted a prompt comeback and secured two quarter-final finishes at the 2019 and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Navas

Defenders: Duarte, Pau Torres, Calvo, Alba

Midfielders: Pedri, Gavi, Bennette

Forwards: Carlos Borges, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati

Spain vs Costa Rica Possible Starting XI:

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Neco Williams

Costa Rica Predicted Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Carlos Martinez, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette, Gerson Torres, Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell