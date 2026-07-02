Spain vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Spain face Austria in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Here's everything you need to know, including kick-off time, live streaming details, predicted lineups, team news and what to expect as both sides battle for a place in the Round of 16.

Spain and Austria face off in the Round of 32 on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium. Spain's defense has been nearly flawless—they haven’t let in a goal yet at this World Cup, joining Mexico as the only team with a perfect clean sheet record through the group stage.

Spain’s lineup is in flux heading into this knockout match. The squad took a couple of major hits in their fierce group stage finish against Uruguay, leaving coach Luis de la Fuente with tough decisions.

Nico Williams, one of their brightest attacking threats, is completely out with a serious groin injury. Up front, Yeremy Pino will miss this match, too—he picked up what looks like a fractured collarbone.

With those two missing, Spain needs new firepower up front. Alex Baena is set to start, likely joining creative key players Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal in attack.

In midfield, the competition is fierce. Dani Olmo and Fabián Ruiz are pushing hard for a starting spot beside Rodri and Pedri, challenging Mikel Merino’s place. On defense, manager de la Fuente has another tight call to make, as Marcos Llorente and Pedro Porro are still battling for the right-back slot.

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Austria, in contrast, is almost at full strength after their wild 3-3 draw with Algeria. Everyone trained this week; no new injuries or suspensions are holding anyone back.

Captain David Alaba briefly worried fans when he seemed to pick up a knock, but doctors have cleared him to play. Marko Arnautović shook off a heavy hit to his knee and is ready to lead the attack as usual.

Ralf Rangnick has his preferred starting eleven, with Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald solid in midfield. Off the bench, Austria has Saša Kalajdžić—a big target man who’s always dangerous late in games and gives Rangnick real flexibility if the team needs to shake things up.

Match Details

Date: Thursday, 2nd July.

Kick-off: 12:30 am IST.

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, USA.

Form

Spain comes into the Round of 32 in top shape—still unbeaten. After a shaky start with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde, they smashed Saudi Arabia 4-0, then locked up first place in Group H with a gritty 1-0 win over Uruguay. Their defense hasn’t been breached, and they look disciplined and sharp.

Austria’s path has been rougher. They’ve shown plenty of fight and scored goals, but their backline hasn’t looked steady. They started with a solid 3-1 win over Jordan, fell 2-0 to Argentina, and escaped with a dramatic, last-minute equalizer from Kalajdžić in that 3-3 thriller against Algeria. Austria has given up six goals in three games—they can hurt any defense, but they’re also prone to lapses at the back.

Predicted lineups

Spain: Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena

Austria: A. Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Siewald, X. Schlager; Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Spain and Austria will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Spain vs Austria match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

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