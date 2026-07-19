Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Spain and Argentina lock horns in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium. Check the match preview, kick-off time, live streaming details, head-to-head record, team news, and predicted lineups as Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal headline the title clash.

As sunlight pours over the New York skyline, the stage is set for football’s grand finale—the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. This is one for the purists. On one side, you’ve got Argentina: battle-tested, defending champions who wear hardship like a badge of honor. On the other, Spain: European maestros rewriting the book on what it means to control a game.

Then there’s the irresistible pull of personalities. Lionel Messi, still bending reality at 39, somehow finds space where there isn’t any and makes magic look simple. In the opposite corner stands Lamine Yamal, a teenager with outrageous skill and the swagger to back it up—a player who looks ready to define the next decade.

Under the glitter and roar of the final whistle, someone’s writing a new chapter in history. Will Argentina capture back-to-back titles, or does Spain’s new breed finally deliver after a 16-year drought?

Let’s look at how they got here. Spain topped their group, taking seven points—beating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, and settling for a draw against Cape Verde. In the round of 32, they cruised past Austria, 3-0. A late winner decided their all-Iberian clash with Portugal in the last 16, and then they squeezed by Belgium, 2-1, to reach the semifinals. Against France, Spain shut down one of the best attacks in football, winning a disciplined 2-0.

Argentina’s journey? It had drama written all over it. They swept through the group stage with wins over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Cape Verde gave them a scare in the first knockout game, pushing the Argentinians to extra time, but Argentina survived, 3-2. Egypt almost knocked them out—the South Americans came back from two goals down to win 3-2 in a match that sparked controversy over the referee’s calls. Switzerland took them the distance in the quarters, yet Argentina prevailed after 120 minutes, 3-1. Against England, they needed another comeback, breaking English hearts with a late 2-1 win.

As for Messi, if you think he’s out of records to break, he isn’t. At 39, he’s set to become the oldest outfield player to play in a World Cup final. Who knows if we’ll see him on this stage again? He’s kept quiet about what comes next, but with everything he’s won, this looks like his World Cup curtain call—especially if he delivers Argentina their second straight title.

So, who wins? The Opta supercomputer gives Spain the edge: a 45 percent shot at victory in regular time, versus 26 percent for Argentina. If it goes the distance, a 29 percent chance says we’re headed for extra time or penalties. Spain’s overall odds of taking the trophy are just shy of 60 percent, while Argentina sits at around 40 percent.

Kick-off time

The Spain vs. Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final will kick off in India at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, July 20.

Predicted lineups

Spain (4-2-3-1): Simon (goalkeeper); Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Argentina (4-1-3-2): Martinez (goalkeeper); Molina, Romero, Lisandro, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Spain vs Argentina match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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