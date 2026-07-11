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Spain's Unai Simon's 650-minute shutout streak ends; check the top 5 longest runs in FIFA World Cup

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Spain's Unai Simon's 650-minute shutout streak ends; check the top 5 longest runs in FIFA World Cup

Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon etched his name in the history books after producing the longest shutout streak ever recorded in FIFA World Cup history. Check the top 5 longest consecutive scoreless streaks by a goalkeeper​ in the FIFA World Cup.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 09:08 AM IST

Spain's Unai Simon's 650-minute shutout streak ends; check the top 5 longest runs in FIFA World Cup
Spain qualified for the semi-final in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after beating Belgium in Los Angeles. (Instagram)
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The Red Devils finally ended Spain's Unai Simon's record-breaking defensive run in the FIFA World Cup after Charles De Ketelaere struck in the first half of the crucial quarter-finals on Friday. Yes, you read it right! After De Keteleare found the net in the 41st minute to level the score 1-1, Belgium ended Spain's remarkable run of 650 consecutive minutes without conceding in the FIFA World Cup, which is the longest streak in the tournament's history.

 

This record is being continued from Spain's final group stage match of the previous FIFA World Cup, held in Qatar in 2022. The last player to score against Unai was Japan's Ao Tanaka, who found the net in the 51st minute of the game. From that match, Spain's goalie has kept a clean sheet for his side before his incredible run finally ended on Friday's game in Los Angeles.

 

Before conceding in the quarter-final game against Belgium, Unai had already broken Italy's Walter Zenga's record of 517 consecutive minutes, a record which was set in the 1990 edition of the World Cup.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 10 at 12 55 28 PM (1)

 

Longest consecutive scoreless streak by a goalkeeper​ in FIFA World Cup

 

Unai Simon (Spain) - 650 minutes (2022 and 2026 World Cups)

Walter Zenga (Italy) - 517 minutes (1990 World Cup)

Iker Casillas (Spain) - 476 minutes (2006 and 2010 World Cups)

Fabien Barthez (France) - 460 minutes (1998 and 2002 World Cups)

Pascal Zuberbuhler (Switzerland) - 458 minutes (2006 World Cup)

 

Meanwhile, Spain advanced to the semi-finals after beating Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-final clash on Friday. Lamine Yamal won the Player of the Match award for his all-round contribution in the game. In the next round, La Roja will face France on July 15, and the winner of the contest will book a spot for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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