Spain rewrite history! Every major record La Roja broke in World Cup final win over Argentina

La Roja didn't just lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy but also rewrote the record books. Spain not only registered a remarkable 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina but also achieved several historic milestones. Take a look.

Spain scripted history by defeating 2022 champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final to lift the title for the second time. Ferran Torres' 106th-minute goal sealed victory for La Roja in the final against the Lionel Messi-led side. Spain not only lifted the World Cup trophy at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday but also broke or equalled multiple records, underlining one of the greatest campaigns ever in the tournament's history.

Spain become world champs for the 2nd time

The European champions also became the world champions on Sunday, adding a second star to their jersey after triumph in South Africa in 2010. Not only this, but Spain also became the first-ever nation to simultaneously hold the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles after their women's side won the tournament in 2023.

Longest unbeaten run in men's international football

Spain extended its unbeaten streak to 38 matches, which is a new world record in men's international football. Before clinching the final, Spain had equalled the previous record of 37 matches, shared by Italy and Argentina.

Best defensive campaign by a World Cup winner

Notably, Spain had the best defensive campaign throughout the tournament as they conceded just one goal in all eight of their matches. Goalkeeper Unai Simon won the Golden Glove for conceding only a single goal in the FIFA World Cup 2026, keeping seven clean sheets.

Unai Simon sets clean sheet record

Spain's goalie finished the tournament with seven clean sheets in eight matches, which is the highest ever by a goalkeeper in a single edition of a World Cup.

Rodri sets passing record in World Cup

Midfielder Rodri completed 648 passes in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is the highest ever by a player in an edition. He broke his own previous record of 638 passes set in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lamine Yamal tops dribbling charts

The 19-year-old striker completed 30 successful dribbles, which is the highest by any player in the 48-team tournament.