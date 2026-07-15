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Spain enter FIFA World Cup 2026 final after dominant 2-0 win over France

La Roja reached their second-ever FIFA World Cup Final after beating Les Bleus comfortably in the semi-final clash on Tuesday. Spain will face the winner of the England vs Argentina match in the finals.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 08:06 AM IST

Spain enter FIFA World Cup 2026 final after dominant 2-0 win over France
Spain will face the winner of the England vs Argentina semi-final clash. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
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Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2025 final after beating France 2-0 in the semi-final clash on Tuesday (local time). Mikel Oyarzabal's first-half penalty and Pedro Porro's second-half strike helped La Roja secure a convincing win over Les Bleus, who will face the winner of the second semi-final between England and defending champions Argentina. Spain outplayed France with a brilliant all-round display to end Les Bleus's hope of reaching their third straight World Cup final.

Spain dominate France to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Notably, Spain was in control of the game from the start as Mikel opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the box. Even France's star players like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele struggled to clear chances due to Spain's organised defence.

France was also hit in the first half after central defender William Saliba was forced off with a back injury and was replaced by Maxence Lacroix. Meanwhile, Pedro doubled La Roja's lead in the 58th minute, putting the 2010 champions in a comfortable position in the contest. Spain even managed the extra time comfortably by controlling possession, stopping France from making a comeback in the game.

Whats App Image 2026 07 15 at 7 41 09 AM

La Roja equal Italy's unbeaten record, await England or Argentina in final

In the end, Spain clinched the game 2-0 and also levelled Italy's record of 37 consecutive matches unbeaten. For those unversed, this is only the second time that Spain qualified for a FIFA World Cup final. The last time Spain reached the World Cup final was in 2010, when they went on to lift the prestigious trophy after defeating the Netherlands 1-0.

The second semi-final between England and Argentina will be played at the Atlanta Stadium and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on July 16.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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