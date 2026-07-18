Spain coach sends strong message before Argentina showdown in FIFA World Cup Final

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup title clash on Sunday, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts on the much-anticipated encounter in New York. Here's what he said about his side and Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi.

FIFA World Cup 2026 will conclude on Sunday with the final clash between Spain and defending champions Argentina. Ahead of the high-stakes match, La Roja coach Luis de la Fuente opened up about the Sunday clash and said that it is going to be a 'cracking match'. He also highlighted that both sides share a similar footballing philosophy and are committed to playing an entertaining game.

Here's what Spain's manager said

''There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players, so I think it's going to be a cracking match. I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain - Spain and Argentina alike, are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent, and good football will prevail over any other factor,'' Reuters reported quoting Fuente.

He also stressed that reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 final is a significant 'achievement' for Spain. ''For me, the important thing is to be in a position to win, to reach a final. I'd be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title. We're going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents, who are a truly formidable side, in check,'' he added.

The upcoming high-voltage clash is also becoming a major talking point among football fans of both sides, with a major spotlight on the Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal battle. The Spain manager also talked about Messi and praised the Argentine star, calling him an 'immensely talented' player.

''Messi is one of a kind, he's an immense talent and above all an example for younger athletes. But Lamine has to be Lamine, and I think the best way we can help is by supporting him, helping him to remain the Lamine we've come to know,'' Fuente further said.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/