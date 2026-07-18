FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nirahua defends Bhojpuri cinema amid vulgarity row: 'Don't judge the industry'

Nirahua defends Bhojpuri cinema amid vulgarity row: 'Don't judge the industry'

Bulldozers roll into Abhishek Banerjee's Amtala office as demolition over alleged illegal construction begins

Bulldozers roll into Abhishek Banerjee's Amtala office during demolition

Sonam Wangchuk's wife rejects hospitalisation, says fast continues despite treatment

Sonam Wangchuk's wife rejects hospitalisation, says fast continues

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Spain coach sends strong message before Argentina showdown in FIFA World Cup Final

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup title clash on Sunday, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts on the much-anticipated encounter in New York. Here's what he said about his side and Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

Spain coach sends strong message before Argentina showdown in FIFA World Cup Final
Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final match will be played in New York. (Screengrab from viral video)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

FIFA World Cup 2026 will conclude on Sunday with the final clash between Spain and defending champions Argentina. Ahead of the high-stakes match, La Roja coach Luis de la Fuente opened up about the Sunday clash and said that it is going to be a 'cracking match'. He also highlighted that both sides share a similar footballing philosophy and are committed to playing an entertaining game.

 

Here's what Spain's manager said

 

''There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players, so I think it's going to be a cracking match. I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain - Spain and Argentina alike, are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent, and good football will prevail over any other factor,'' Reuters reported quoting Fuente.

 

He also stressed that reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 final is a significant 'achievement' for Spain. ''For me, the important thing is to be in a position to win, to reach a final. I'd be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title. We're going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents, who are a truly formidable side, in check,'' he added.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 16 at 8 51 33 AM

 

The upcoming high-voltage clash is also becoming a major talking point among football fans of both sides, with a major spotlight on the Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal battle. The Spain manager also talked about Messi and praised the Argentine star, calling him an 'immensely talented' player.

 

''Messi is one of a kind, he's an immense talent and above all an example for younger athletes. But Lamine has to be Lamine, and I think the best way we can help is by supporting him, helping him to remain the Lamine we've come to know,'' Fuente further said.

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nirahua defends Bhojpuri cinema amid vulgarity row: 'Don't judge the industry'
Nirahua defends Bhojpuri cinema amid vulgarity row: 'Don't judge the industry'
Bulldozers roll into Abhishek Banerjee's Amtala office as demolition over alleged illegal construction begins
Bulldozers roll into Abhishek Banerjee's Amtala office during demolition
Prakash Raj BLASTS PM Narendra Modi for forcefully ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Chappan inch ka dara hua nangapan'
Prakash Raj BLASTS PM Modi for forcefully ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk's wife rejects hospitalisation, says fast continues despite treatment
Sonam Wangchuk's wife rejects hospitalisation, says fast continues
'Mission Aagaman': Skyroot's Vikram-1 reaches orbit successfully, PM Modi congratulates team, says 'you have inspired youth'
Skyroot's Vikram-1 reaches orbit successfully, PM Modi congratulates team
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement