Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to win FIFA World Cup 2026; Ferran Torres' strike seals La Roja's second title

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal. La Roja claimed their second world title after dominating the defending champions, while Lionel Messi's dream of another World Cup triumph came to an end.

Spain are World Cup champions once again. In a tense, hard-fought final, they edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time, with Ferran Torres delivering the killer blow to seal their second World Cup title. With that, Spain ended Argentina's run as champions and shut the door on Lionel Messi’s hopes of lifting football’s biggest trophy one more time.

People expected a showdown between two of football’s heavyweights, but honestly, Spain stamped their authority from the very start. Luis de la Fuente’s squad kept most of the ball, set the rhythm, and constantly forced the issue, zipping passes around and pushing Argentina’s defenders to their limits.

Lamine Yamal, Spain’s teenage wonder, was everywhere—dribbling, darting past defenders, and creating chances almost at will. He kept Argentina’s backline on high alert. Even so, Emiliano Martinez wasn’t about to let his team go down without a fight. The Argentine goalkeeper pulled off a series of brilliant saves, shutting down Yamal and a handful of other Spanish threats during normal time.

Argentina just couldn’t find their rhythm. Messi barely found room to breathe against Spain’s organized, disciplined midfield and back four. Julian Alvarez and his teammates didn’t carve out many clean looks at goal, and Spain’s pressing smothered any momentum before Argentina could build it.

Ninety minutes passed with no goals. Into extra time, Spain still looked likelier to break through. And finally, Ferran Torres did just that, slotting home after Spain unlocked the Argentine defense. The Spanish players and fans erupted—they knew history was within touching distance.

Argentina threw everyone forward after that, desperately chasing an equalizer, but Spain stood tall. Every cross, every set piece, every shot—they dealt with it all, never letting Argentina slip through. When the whistle blew, Spain had done it.

This win capped a sensational run for Spain. All tournament long, they paired sharp attacking football with real tactical discipline, knocking out some big names on their way to the top, then sealing it with a composed performance in the final.

For Argentina, it’s a tough pill to swallow. They played well throughout the tournament, making back-to-back finals, but just didn’t have enough to beat a Spanish side that looked quicker, more creative, and frankly, in control for most of the night.

Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner will be replayed for years in Spain—a signature moment in their football history. With Lamine Yamal leading a brilliant young group, supported by experienced hands, Spain aren’t just on top again. They look set to stay there for a while.

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