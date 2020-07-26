Southampton vs Sheffield United, Premier League: Live streaming, SOU v SHU Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

SOU vs SHU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Southampton vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, SHU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Southampton vs Sheffield United Head to Head.

Sheffield United bring down the curtain on their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a trip to Southampton.

The Blades are eighth in the table heading into this clash with Southampton, who have gone six games without defeat to climb into 12th.

When and where to watch Southampton vs Sheffield United

Where and when is the Southampton vs Sheffield United, Premier League match being played?

The Southampton vs Sheffield United, Premier League match will be played on July 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Stadium.

What time does the Southampton vs Sheffield United, Premier League match begin?

The Southampton vs Sheffield United, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Southampton vs Sheffield United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Southampton vs Sheffield United, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Southampton vs Sheffield United, Premier League live streaming?

The Southampton vs Sheffield United, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Southampton vs Sheffield United: Predicted Starting XIs

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Long

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, McGoldrick