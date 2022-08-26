Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Southampton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to watch, SOU vs MUN dream11, probable playing XI

Here's all you need to know about Southampton vs Manchester United fixture in Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, August 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Southampton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to watch, SOU vs MUN dream11, probable playing XI
Casemiro in-line to make his Manchester United debut vs Southampton

Manchester United will be riding high on confidence after being Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League, and they will be hoping to keep the momentum going against Southampton when they travel to the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, August 27. 

The Red Devils picked up their first win of the Erik Ten Hag era, and they also presented new signing Casemiro in front of Old Trafford. The Brazilian's squad number was confirmed on Friday, with the defensive midfielder taking up the number 18. 

Casemiro will be in line to make his debut, while Southampton, who have won one, lost one and drawn one of their three league games so far, will be looking to take inspiration from Brentford and Brighton who tamed United earlier this month. 

READ| 'Don't leave, you sh** bas***d': Man United new signing Casemiro receives text from ex-teammate's girlfriend

When and where to watch Southampton vs Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match being played?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will be played on August 27, 2022, at the St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. 

 

What time does the Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match begin?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will begin at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday.

READ| UEFA Europa League group stage draw live streaming: How to watch, time, venue, all you need to know

Where to watch Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will be telecasted on Star Sports network channel in India.

 

How and where to watch online Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live streaming?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

READ| Are you kidding me Tyagi Ji? Netizens left baffled over Shrikant Tyagi's 'Real Madrid' jacket

Southampton vs Manchester United​ probable playing XI:

Southampton: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Aribo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong; Adams

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, L Martinez, Malacia; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Martial, Rashford

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.