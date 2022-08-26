Southampton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to watch, SOU vs MUN dream11, probable playing XI

Casemiro in-line to make his Manchester United debut vs Southampton

Manchester United will be riding high on confidence after being Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League, and they will be hoping to keep the momentum going against Southampton when they travel to the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, August 27.

The Red Devils picked up their first win of the Erik Ten Hag era, and they also presented new signing Casemiro in front of Old Trafford. The Brazilian's squad number was confirmed on Friday, with the defensive midfielder taking up the number 18.

Casemiro will be in line to make his debut, while Southampton, who have won one, lost one and drawn one of their three league games so far, will be looking to take inspiration from Brentford and Brighton who tamed United earlier this month.

READ| 'Don't leave, you sh** bas***d': Man United new signing Casemiro receives text from ex-teammate's girlfriend

When and where to watch Southampton vs Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match being played?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will be played on August 27, 2022, at the St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

What time does the Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match begin?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will begin at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday.

READ| UEFA Europa League group stage draw live streaming: How to watch, time, venue, all you need to know

Where to watch Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will be telecasted on Star Sports network channel in India.

How and where to watch online Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live streaming?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

READ| Are you kidding me Tyagi Ji? Netizens left baffled over Shrikant Tyagi's 'Real Madrid' jacket

Southampton vs Manchester United​ probable playing XI:

Southampton: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Aribo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong; Adams

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, L Martinez, Malacia; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Martial, Rashford