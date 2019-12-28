Southampton vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

SOU vs CRY Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Southampton vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, CRY Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Premier League, Southampton vs Crystal Palace Head to Head

Southampton will be looking for their third Premier League victory in a row when they welcome Crystal Palace.

The Saints have won their last two - including a 2-0 success at Chelsea on Boxing Day - to the 14th spot, while Palace are in ninth position with 26 points.

When and where to watch Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Where and when is the Southampton vs Crystal Palace Premier League match being played?

The Southampton vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played on December 28, 2019, at St Mary's Stadium.

What time does the Southampton vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match begin?

The Southampton vs Crystal Palace match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Southampton vs Crystal Palace, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Southampton vs Crystal Palace live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Southampton vs Crystal Palace live streaming?

The Southampton vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Starting XIs

Southampton: McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Riedewald; Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur; Zaha, Ayew, Meyer.