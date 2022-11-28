Search icon
South Korea vs Ghana Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for KOR vs GHA FIFA World Cup 2022, match 30

KOR vs GHA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, probable playing XI, Best Player's list for South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 match 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

South Korea vs Ghana: Battle of two strikers - Son and Williams

South Korea and Ghana square off in the FIFA World Cup 2022 match 30 on Monday, with both sides looking to qualify into the next round. Son Heung Min's side played a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their previous game, while the Ghanian Black Stars lost narrowly to Portugal 3-2. 

Ghana showed plenty of positive signs against Ronaldo's Portugal and if not for a late slip from Inaki Williams, they could have tied that match too. Otto Addo will be hoping that Ghana can pick up a win against the Asian team and keep themselves alive in the race for knockouts. 

South Korea played a good game against a higher-ranked Uruguayan side, and a win against Ghana will put them on the verge of qualification. Should be a cracking contest this with the epic battle of two strikes, Son and Williams.

Dream11 Prediction – South Korea vs Ghana, match 30 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Kim Seung-Gyu

Defenders – Seidu Alidu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Dijku, Kim Min­-Jae

Midfielders –  Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, Thomas Partey

Strikers –  Son Heung­-min, Inaki Williams

South Korea vs Ghana​ probable playing XIs

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon­-Hwan, Kim Min­-Jae, Kim Young-­Gwon, Kim Jin­Su, Son Jun-­Ho, Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, Hwang Hee-­chan, Son Heung­-min

Ghana: Lawrence Ati Zigi; Seidu Alidu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Dijku, Baba Rahman; Thomas Partey, Abdul Samed; Osman Bukari, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew; Inaki Williams

KOR vs GHA My Dream11 team

Kim Seung-gyu, Seidu Alidu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Dijku, Kim Min­-Jae, Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, Thomas Partey, Son Heung­-min, Inaki Williams

South Korea vs Ghana Arabia Match Details

South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match 30 is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST on Monday, November 28. 

