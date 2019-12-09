Headlines

South Asian Games: Sakshi Malik, Ravinder add 4 more wrestling gold for India

Indian wrestlers add four more gold medals on day three of the wrestling competition at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games here in Kathmandu on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 01:53 PM IST

Indian wrestlers add four more gold medals on day three of the wrestling competition at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games here in Kathmandu on Sunday.

While Sakshi Malik was unstoppable on her way to the podium finish in the 62 kg category, U-23 World silver medallist, Ravinder got gold for India as he clinched top honors in the 61kg men’s freestyle.

Sakshi bagged the gold in a one-sided match with a steep margin of 10-0. Ravinder, however, had to work hard to clinch his gold against Pakistan’s M. Bilal. 

The other Indian wrestlers were Pawan Kumar (86kg) and Anshu (59kg) in the women’s freestyle who won gold medals in their categories. 

While Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pawan went on to win 4-1 against his Pakistani counterpart in the finals, Anshu claimed the gold against the Sri Lankan wrestler within record 15 seconds of the bout.

So far, India have won gold medals in all the 12 categories of wrestling and will be looking to gain the remaining on the last day of the competition when Gaurav Baliyan (74kg) and Anita Sheoran (68kg) take on the challenge in the men’s freestyle and women’s categories respectively.

As for the overall medal tally, India have crossed the 250 mark, with a flurry of medals from tennis and squash and rank above host Nepal on the top spot with 132 gold, 79 silver and 41 bronze.

