South Asian Games: Indian athletes bag 4 medals in 1500m races

India’s athletes added four more medals at the 13th South Asian Games, including a gold in men’s 1500m race at the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

India’s athletes added four more medals at the 13th South Asian Games, including a gold in men’s 1500m race at the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The Indians bagged the gold and silver in the men’s 1500m besides winning the silver and bronze in the women’s 1500m event.

Ajay Kumar Saro won the gold in men’s 1500m with a timing of 3.54.18 seconds while Ajeet Kumar clinched the silver by clocking 3.57.18s. The bronze went to Tanka Karki (3.50.20s) of Nepal.

India won three more medals in athletics to take their overall tally to 23 at the #SouthAsianGames in Nepal. India won gold (Sarvesh Anil KU) and silver (Chetan Balasubrahmanya) in men’s high jump while Kavita Yadav won silver in women’s 10,000 m.#SAG2019 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NyYWMrHOpS — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 3, 2019

Earlier in the day, India’s Chanda (4.34.51s) clinched the silver medal in the women’s 1500m event. Her compatriot Chitra Palakeez (4.35.46s) had to settle for the bronze. The gold was bagged by Sri Lanka’s Uda Kuburalage (4.34.34s).

The Indians so far have accumulated 23 medals, including seven gold, 12 silver, and four bronze and is currently second in the medals tally behind hosts Nepal (28 medals).