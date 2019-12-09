Headlines

South Asian Games: Bala Devi's brace helps Indian women's football team secure third straight gold

Indian women's football team defeat host Nepal to secure the third straight win at the South Asian Games. The Indian women triumphed 2-0 over Nepal in the final in Pokhara, Nepal to get a gold medal.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 07:19 PM IST

Indian women's football team defeat host Nepal to secure the third straight win at the South Asian Games. The Indian women triumphed 2-0 over Nepal in the final in Pokhara, Nepal to get a gold medal.

Bala Devi netted a brace to guide India to a comfortable victory. The 29-year-old striker also ended as the top-scorer of the tournament, netting five goals in four matches.

India did start the match on the offensive note but the likes of Sangita Basfore and Ratanbala Devi dominated from the middle. 

Ratanbala had got the first chance for India, as she lined up her shot off a Ranjana Chanu cross, however, her shot whizzed over the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan did not concede even a single goal in any of the five matches. She even turned out to be the provider when she found Bala, with a long ball upfield.

India received another major chance around the half-hour mark when Ranjana's corner was headed down by captain Ashalata Devi towardsSandhiya, but the latter was flagged offside.

Aditi Chauhan made a couple of saves on either side of half-time to keep India's lead. 

In the second half, an intricate move was converted into a chance by Ratanbala, who played Bala through on goal as the latter finished off the chance to score her second goal of the match. 

As for the medal standing, India crosses the 260 mark with 138 gold, 83 silver, and 43 bronze.

