Sourav Ganguly steps in as Delhi Captails' head coach for IPL 2027; Will Dada end DC's title drought?

Sourav Ganguly has been named Delhi Capitals head coach for IPL 2027, replacing Hemang Badani. It's his first IPL head coach role.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been named head coach of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027, succeeding Hemang Badani after the team's sixth-place finish in IPL 2026. Ganguly, who joined Delhi Capitals in 2019, previously held the role of Director of Cricket for both men's and women's teams.

Ganguly to bring own support staff

Delhi Capitals have released coaching staff including bowling coach Munaf Patel, team director Venugopal Rao, and assistant coach Ian Bell. Sourav Ganguly is anticipated to introduce his own team, with speculation about Yuvraj Singh potentially joining. Ganguly, who previously coached Pretoria Capitals to a SA20 final, expressed that Delhi Capitals holds a special place for him.

"I am looking forward to taking on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," he said. "We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team," he added.

Owners welcome decision

Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said Ganguly has been an integral part of the family. "Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching," Jindal said.

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Kiran Kumar Grandhi supported the appointment of Ganguly, highlighting his familiarity with the franchise. Ganguly will collaborate with captain Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, overseeing auction planning for IPL 2027, which will precede a mega auction. This appointment follows Chennai Super Kings' hiring of Zaheer Khan as head coach, concluding Stephen Fleming's 19-year tenure.