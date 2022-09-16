Sourav Ganguly pestered for interview, says 'Ap ek din Kolkata aao shanti se interview karenge'

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly responded furiously to a reporter's request during India's Super 4 match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium

India had put on a dismal performance in the event, despite being the defending champions and overwhelming favorites. However, the Men in Blue were eliminated in the Super 4 stage of the tournament, which Sri Lanka subsequently won for the fifth time in history.

Virat Kohli had ended his long century drought in international cricket with a stunning and unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in what as India's final game in Asia Cup.

After the match, a reporter had approached Ganguly for an interview, but the former India player was irked and said he didn’t want to talk it now and wanted to watch the game.

“Baad me karlenge yaar abhi match dekhne do. Aap ekdin Kolkata me aao. Shanti se interview karenge. Aise kya hota he,” he said.



Another reporter wanted to know Ganguly’s view on Virat Kohli’s 71st century, but the BCCI president ignored the reporter and walked away inside the stadium.

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel TRS Clips, Ganguly lavished accolades on Virat and claimed that the 33-year-old has more talent than him.

“The comparison should be in terms of skill as a player. I think he is more skilful than I’m. We played in different generations, and we played a lot of cricket. I played in my generation, and he will continue playing, probably playing more games than I did. At present moment, I have played more than what he has but he’ll get past that. He is tremendous,” said Ganguly.

