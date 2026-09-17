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Sourav Ganguly biopic filming blamed for poor pitch, Leicestershire gets 27-point penalty

Leicestershire has been hit with a 27-point penalty and fine for a poor pitch, after blaming the Sourav Ganguly biopic shoot at Grace Road, a reason rejected by the panel.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 06:17 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly biopic filming blamed for poor pitch, Leicestershire gets 27-point penalty
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Leicestershire County Cricket Club received a 27-point penalty and a £5,000 fine for preparing a poor pitch, which the club attributed to the filming of Sourav Ganguly's biopic. This punishment has placed the team near relegation from Division One of the County Championship.

Biopic shoot blamed for poor pitch

Leicestershire secured a 42-run victory over Glamorgan at Grace Road from August 20 to 23. However, the match referee rated the pitch as poor. Head groundsman Callum Lewin attributed the pitch's condition to uncontrollable factors, explaining that it was a used pitch that had hosted two T20 games 10 weeks prior, along with experiencing very hot weather at 35 degrees.

He mentioned an unscheduled Bollywood filming event four days before the Glamorgan match, featuring actor Rajkummar Rao as the lead in a biopic of former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Lewin stated he couldn't work on the pitch during the shoot, but the Cricket Discipline Panel rejected this explanation, noting the filming lasted only one day at Grace Road and dismissing it as a mitigating factor.

Panel finds pitch with uneven bounce

Match referee Ian Ramage noted 43 instances of uneven bounce due to moving cracks on the pitch. The panel supported the Cricket Regulator's conclusion of a poor pitch, stating that while Leicestershire did not deliberately prepare a substandard surface, their preparation methods were considered unreasonable.

Also read: Bihar tea seller celebrates PM Modi's 76th birthday by offering 76 cups of free tea

Leicestershire received a 19-point deduction from their victory over Glamorgan, plus an additional eight-point penalty. An extra eight-point deduction is suspended until the end of the 2027 season. The club is evaluating the decision and has 10 days to appeal. They currently have 89 points from 12 matches and need to win against Hampshire to stay in Division One.

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