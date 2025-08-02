Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

Centre's BIG statement on F-35 fighter jets deal with US, says, 'No formal discussions...'

Coolie trailer review: Rajinikanth is back in vintage mass avatar, but lacks stong plot, Aamir Khan looks wasted, War 2 will easily overpower Thalaiva in North

Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report makes BIG claim amidst workload concerns

HAL signs historic Rs 4.77 crore education MoU at Salur Math in MM Hills Karnataka

'Try doing that to Viv Richards': Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan openly said he deserved National Award for THIS film, lost honour to...: 'I think I should have got it, but...'

SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video

Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways

Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

HAL signs historic Rs 4.77 crore education MoU at Salur Math in MM Hills Karnataka

HAL signs historic Rs 4.77 crore education MoU at Salur Math in MM Hills

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeSports

SPORTS

'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways

Their initial announcement of separation, which was made jointly, mentioned "much thought and consideration" and a shared desire for "peace, growth, and healing" as the reasons for their decision.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 09:08 PM IST

'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways
Courtesy: Instagram/nehwalsaina

TRENDING NOW

Badminton champions Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap seem to be giving their marriage another chance, just weeks after publicly announcing their split. Saina recently posted a touching photo on her social media, showing herself with Parupalli, along with a caption that suggested a possible reconciliation. The caption stated, "Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are—trying again." This message strongly implies that the couple, who declared their intention to separate on July 13th, has reconsidered their choices.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

Their initial announcement of separation, which was made jointly, mentioned "much thought and consideration" and a shared desire for "peace, growth, and healing" as the reasons for their decision. The news took fans and followers by surprise, considering their long-term relationship that led to marriage in 2018. Saina and Parupalli had been together for over ten years before tying the knot, sharing a profound connection rooted in their mutual love for badminton.

Although neither Saina nor Parupalli has issued a formal statement detailing their apparent reconciliation, the social media post conveys a significant message. It suggests a potential change in their outlook and a readiness to address their relationship challenges. The phrase "trying again" indicates a renewed dedication to their marriage and a hopeful perspective for the future.

The couple's journey has been closely monitored by the Indian sports community and their fans. Both have reached notable achievements in their badminton careers, and their relationship has often been viewed as a source of motivation. This recent development has generated positive responses online, with many expressing their joy and wishing the couple well as they embark on this new chapter together. The focus now will be on whether they decide to share more insights about their decision and the path forward.

Also read| Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report makes BIG claim amidst workload concerns

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Can AB de Villiers replicate Yuvraj Singh's feat and conquer Pakistan in WCL 2025 final?
Can AB de Villiers replicate Yuvraj Singh's feat and conquer Pakistan in WCL
First Australian-built rocket, ‘Eris,’ crashes 14 seconds of flight in a failed attempt to reach orbit, watch video
First Australian-built rocket, ‘Eris,’ crashes 14 seconds of flight
Viral video: Saiyaara in Kishore Kumar's voice, AI does 'magic' with Ahaan Panday's superhit song, netizens say 'yeh toh original se...'
Viral video: Saiyaara in Kishore Kumar's voice, AI does magic with Ahaan's song
Hari Hara Veera Mallu director opens up on failure of Pawan Kalyan-starrer, slams trolls for citing bad VFX: 'People only get views when..'
Hari Hara Veera Mallu director opens up on failure of Pawan Kalyan-starrer
'The Simpsons' predicted a US president’s death in August 2025? Viral video sparks fear
'The Simpsons' predicted a US president’s death in August 2025? Viral video spar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE