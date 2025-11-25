Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed: Palash Muchhal's mother gives MAJOR update, says 'shadi...'

Smriti Mandhana's wedding to Palash Muchchal, was unexpectedly postponed due to health issues to her father. Now, Palash Muchhal's mother Amita Muchhal has given major update on the wedding. Read here to know what she said.

Smriti Mandhana's wedding to musician Palash Muchchal, originally set for Sunday, November 23 was postponed after her father was hospitalised. Palash was also hospitalised, and his family returned to Mumbai from Sangli. Now, Palash's mother, Amita, has revealed the reason for her son's hospitalisation and addressed the postponed wedding.

What Palash Muchhal's mother said?

Amita Muchchal told Hindustan Times that her son is very close to Smriti's father and after he was rushed to the hospital, Palash made the decision to postpone the wedding rituals.

Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai… Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate (Palash is extremely attached to Smriti’s father… The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better)," she said.

Palash Muchhal's mother on her son's health

Amita also revealed that Palash Muchchal was hospitalized for four hours after crying for a long time.

“Since haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai (He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress)," she said.

“We have got Palash back to Mumbai now. He is feeling better and resting now… But stress is there… His sister Palak has also left Sangli and coming to be with him,” she added.

Palash Muchhal's mother on Smriti Mandhana's father's health

Speaking to Hintustan Times, Amita shared, “Ek din phele unhone bahut dance kiya. Woh bahut zyada khush the… Instagram pe Stories dal rahe the. Uske baad jab hum baraat ki planning kar rahe the, unko takleef hui. Phele toh unhone bataya nahi but jab badne lagi, ambulance bulai (A day earlier, he had been dancing a lot. He was extremely happy, even posting Stories on Instagram. But later, while we were planning the baraat procession, he started feeling discomfort. At first, he didn’t say anything, but when it worsened, we called an ambulance).”

What did Palash Muchhal's mother said on her son's wedding with Smriti Mandhana?

Amrita Muchhal is confident that everything will thing will fall in place, and Palash and Smriti will marry "very soon."

“Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain… Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome,” she said, adding that she cancelled all remaining functions for November 24. Despite the emotional setback, Amita remains hopeful, “Everything will be fine… shaadi bohot jaldi hogi.”

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana’s social media activity has come under close scrutiny amid the wedding developments. All wedding-related posts, including engagement announcements, reels, and the proposal video, have been removed.