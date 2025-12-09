Smriti Mandhana UPDATES Instagram after cancelled wedding to Palash Muchhal, removes....

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana removed the evil eye emoji from her Instagram bio after confirming her wedding with businessman Palash Munchal was called off. While the couple confirmed the breakup on social media, Mandhana remains focused on her cricket career and professional achievements.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has recently made headlines after removing the evil eye emoji from her Instagram bio, following reports that her wedding with businessman Palash Munchal was called off. The change has sparked widespread speculation on social media, with fans and followers keen to understand the meaning behind the gesture.

Wedding Rumours and Breakup Reports

Smriti Mandhana, one of India's top women cricketers, had been in a relationship with Palash Muchhal, a music composer and film director based in Mumbai. The couple had been in the public eye for some time, and the wedding was fixed for 23 November, which was postponed after Smriti's father suffered heart attack symptoms.

However, recent reports suggest that the couple has called off their wedding plans. Both Smriti and Palash Muchhal confirmed the called-off wedding news on their Instagram. Sources close to the cricketer have indicated that the decision was mutual. The couple’s breakup appears to be a personal matter, and they have not provided further details or an official statement about the reasons behind the change in their relationship status.

The Significance of the Evil Eye Emoji

After the wedding was postponed, both Smriti and Palash added the evil eye emoji in their Instagram bio, a symbol often associated with protection against negative energy or ill-wishing. This emoji, commonly used as a spiritual or personal symbol, was a feature of her profile for some time.

As the called-off wedding news is confirmed, Mandhana has quietly removed the evil eye emoji from her bio, leading many to speculate about the possible meaning behind the gesture. While Smriti has not publicly addressed the removal, fans have interpreted it as a possible signal of closure or a desire to distance herself from her past associations.

Mandhana's Focus on Cricket

Despite the personal developments, Smriti Mandhana has continued to stay focused on her cricketing career. As one of the brightest stars in women's cricket, she has played a pivotal role in India’s success on the global stage. Mandhana’s performances in international cricket remain exceptional, and her commitment to the sport continues to inspire millions of fans worldwide.

While the news of her wedding being called off has captured the public’s attention, Smriti Mandhana’s professional achievements and her dedication to the game remain her defining qualities. Fans and followers are likely to respect her privacy and continue to support her as she focuses on her career, keeping the spotlight on her remarkable cricketing journey.