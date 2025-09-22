Smriti Mandhana to Virat Kohli, Virendra Sehwag: 5 players who scored the fastest centuries for India in ODI cricket

India has witnessed some explosive centuries in ODIs. From Smriti Mandhana’s 50-ball hundred to Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul, and Mohammad Azharuddin, these innings showcase skill, power, and timing, highlighting the evolution of aggressive batting in Indian cricket.

India has produced some of the most explosive and fearless batsmen in cricket history, and over the years, several players have etched their names into record books by scoring the fastest centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs). These innings not only showcase individual brilliance but also reflect India’s evolving aggressive style in limited-overs cricket.

Smriti Mandhana - 50 Balls

In September 2025, Smriti Mandhana set a new benchmark for Indian cricket by scoring a century in just 50 balls against Australia. This remarkable feat made her the fastest Indian to reach three figures in ODIs, surpassing the previous record held by Virat Kohli. Her innings combined aggressive strokeplay with excellent timing, underlining the rise of Indian women’s cricket on the global stage.

Virat Kohli - 52 Balls

Before Smriti Mandhana’s record, Virat Kohli held the fastest century record for India for over a decade. In 2013, during a series against Australia in Jaipur, Kohli reached his century off 52 balls. Known for his clinical batting, this innings showcased his ability to accelerate at will while maintaining composure, a hallmark of his ODI career.

Virender Sehwag - 60 Balls

The explosive Indian batter Virender Sehwag was synonymous with aggressive batting, and his record-breaking century came against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2009. Scoring 100 off 60 balls, Sehwag set the stage for modern power-hitting in Indian cricket, inspiring a generation of batsmen to combine technique with sheer audacity.

KL Rahul - 62 Balls

KL Rahul made waves in November 2023 against the Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, scoring a century off just 62 balls. His innings combined classical technique with aggressive stroke play, setting a new record for the fastest century by an Indian male cricketer in ODIs.

Mohammad Azharuddin - 62 Balls

Mohammad Azharuddin’s elegant 62-ball century against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 1993, combined precision and flair. His innings remains a classic example of how timing and technique can produce rapid scoring.

These record-breaking centuries reflect India’s transformation into a team capable of explosive batting across generations. From Sehwag and Kohli to Dhawan and Mandhana, each player’s feat emphasises aggression, skill, and timing. Smriti Mandhana’s recent record, in particular, underscores the growing impact of women cricketers in India’s ODI history, proving that the next generation is ready to rewrite records and inspire fans worldwide.