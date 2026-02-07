FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Smriti Mandhana's mother targets Palash Muchhal, takes dig at him after daughter’s WPL win, netizens call her 'savage aunty' after post goes viral, watch

Smriti Mandhana led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their second consecutive Women’s Premier League (WPL) title, and the celebrations were marked by a subtle yet savage remark from her mother, Smita Mandhana, aimed at her daughter's ex-fiancé, Palash Muchhal. The triumph was all the more special for Smriti, who had been through a tumultuous period in her personal life, including the called-off wedding with Palash earlier this year.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 12:32 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their second consecutive Women’s Premier League (WPL) title, and the celebrations were marked by a subtle yet savage remark from her mother, Smita Mandhana, aimed at her daughter's ex-fiancé, Palash Muchhal. The triumph was all the more special for Smriti, who had been through a tumultuous period in her personal life, including the called-off wedding with Palash earlier this year.

Smriti was the star of the show in the final against Delhi Capitals (DC), and her impressive performance earned her the Player of the Match award. She scored an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, leading RCB to a six-wicket win. The victory was a remarkable one, considering Smriti had been battling a 103-degree fever just a day before the game.

Smriti Mandhana's mother Smita roasts Palash Muchhal 

As news of Smriti's triumph spread, Palash Muchhal became the target of jokes on social media, with many poking fun at him over the called-off wedding. The memes and jokes were expected, but what caught everyone off guard was Smita Mandhana's reaction to one such post. A social media meme page shared a meme suggesting that Smriti was seeing Palash's face in the DC bowlers she was smashing, and Smita reposted it on her Instagram account, giving it her seal of approval.

Social media reaction

The repost was discovered by social media users, and it sparked a flurry of reactions. Many praised Smita for her 'savage' move, while others wondered if it was done by mistake. "Smriti's mother reposted the post cooking Palash," tweeted one user. "I am in awe of savage aunty. She cooked with this," chimed in another. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, by Saturday morning Smita deleted the repost, but the "Savage Aunty" moment had already made its mark, spreading across memes and social media chatter. This playful drama brought an extra layer of excitement to Smriti's big win, mixing cricket triumph with a dash of family fun. Fans loved it, feeling it added a relatable touch to the champion's story

About Smriti and Palash

Smriti and Palash were set to get married last year, but the wedding was called off just hours before the nuptials. Reports claimed that Palash was found cheating by Smriti's teammates, but the couple never addressed the reason behind the split. The duo initially maintained a dignified silence, they later confirmed that the wedding had been called off without revealing the reason. "I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," read an excerpt from Smriti's statement.

The musician took legal action against Sangli-based actor-producer Vidnyan Mane last month, after Mane accused him of cheating on Smriti.

