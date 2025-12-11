Smriti Mandhana's BIG statement after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal, says 'Don't think I love...'

Smriti Mandhana opens up after her wedding to Palash Muchhal was cancelled due to her father’s hospitalisation. In her first public appearance since the announcement, she emphasised her passion for cricket, simplicity and hard work behind the scenes.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has had a month filled with significant personal and professional moments. While she played a pivotal role in India’s victory at the Women’s World Cup, her personal life took an unexpected turn when her wedding to musician and filmmaker Palash Muchhal had to be postponed. Initially set for November 23, 2025, the ceremony was called off due to her father, Shriniwas Mandhana, being hospitalised for a heart-related issue. Now that the wedding is officially cancelled, Smriti has been navigating this challenging period with grace.

First Public Appearance After the Cancellation

On Wednesday, Smriti made her first public appearance since the wedding was cancelled. She attended an event alongside Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, where she opened up about how she has been processing the situation. 'I don't think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey is the motivation that drives us,' Smriti shared at the event, as quoted by Mint. 'You keep all your problems aside, and that thought alone helps you focus on life.'

Her words highlighted how deeply cricket remains a source of purpose and strength for her, even as she faces personal difficulties.

Emphasising Simplicity and Behind-the-Scenes Effort

At the same event, Mandhana reflected on her journey as a cricketer. 'As a kid, the madness for batting was always there. No one understood it, but in my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion,' she recalled, underscoring her early commitment to the sport. Smriti also stressed the importance of simplicity in her life. 'I have always been a very simple person. I don’t complicate my life with overthinking,' she added.

The star cricketer further emphasised the value of hard work behind the scenes. 'What happens on the ground, everyone looks at it, and judges on that, but what I judge myself or the team on is the work we put behind the scenes,' she explained. This down-to-earth mindset reflects her disciplined approach to both life and sport.

Confirmation of Wedding Cancellation

Earlier, both Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal took to Instagram to confirm the wedding cancellation. Smriti requested privacy as she focused on her cricket career, while Palash expressed his decision to "move on" from the relationship. He also warned against the spread of false rumours about him and made it clear that legal action would be taken against those responsible. Adding to the public distancing, the couple unfollowed each other on social media.

Despite the personal setbacks, Smriti remains committed to her cricketing journey, focusing on her passion and continuing to inspire millions of fans with her determination and simplicity.