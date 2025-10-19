Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding plans revealed, music director drops BIG hint, says, 'She will soon become...'

Palash Muchhal, known for films like Dishkiyaoon and Bhootnath Returns, recently, revealed his wedding plans with star India cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Read here to know what he said.

The Indian women's cricket team is currently in the midst of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, and amidst the cricketing action, news has broken that Smriti Mandhana is set to tie the knot with music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. Muchhal has all but confirmed their marriage, stating that Mandhana will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore.

While several cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, have married Bollywood personalities, this marks a rare instance of a cricket star bride and a Bollywood groom. Palash Muchhal, known for films like Dishkiyaoon and Bhootnath Returns, revealed their relationship publicly, putting to rest years of speculation since their rumored dating began in 2019.

Music director Palash Muchhal reveals his wedding plans with Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's love story

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's love story is a long-term relationship that started around 2019. While the couple kept their relationship private for a long time, they have been increasingly seen together at events and have shared photos on social media, which fueled speculation. In July 2024, they celebrated five years of togetherness, and music director Palash Muchhal has recently confirmed that they are taking their relationship to the next level.

Muchhal made an appearance at the State Press Club on Friday and hinted at the upcoming wedding, saying, "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say." Mandhana is currently in Indore, where Team India takes on England in a crucial match at Holkar Stadium.

Important match for India

India's recent defeats to South Africa and Australia have put extra pressure on the team, making their upcoming match against England vital for keeping semifinal hopes alive. With Australia and South Africa already securing their semifinal berths, India is now expected to compete with New Zealand and England for the remaining two spots in the tournament's top four.

The music director also wished the Indian cricket team the very best for their important Sunday clash against England at Holkar Stadium in Indore. "My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country," he added.