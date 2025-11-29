Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding choreographer Nandika Dwivedi 'denies' claims of interfering in..., says she is 'receiving threats...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WPL 2026 schedule out: Mumbai Indians to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season 4 opener; THIS city to host final

Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...

Siddaramaiah's BIG statement amid debate over 'rotational CM deal' in Karnataka: 'There are no...'

MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans

Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents to choose safe, acceptable names

Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to Hawkins Police Station; video goes viral

Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1 lakh people in Cuddalore

BCCI sends STRONG message to Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup 2027, asks him to 'focus on fitness and performance' and avoid...

Rumoured couple Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda impress fans with their red carpet appearances at 2025 Indian of the Year Awards; SEE pics

Amid Delhi, Mumbai toxic air, include these antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory foods to protect health from rising pollution levels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...

Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she wo

Siddaramaiah's BIG statement amid debate over 'rotational CM deal' in Karnataka: 'There are no...'

Siddaramaiah's BIG statement amid debate over 'rotational CM deal' in Karnataka

MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans

MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

HomeSports

SPORTS

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding choreographer Nandika Dwivedi 'denies' claims of interfering in..., says she is 'receiving threats...'

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has denied allegations of meddling in Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's relationship, stating she's received threats after false rumors circulated online. Read here know what exactly happened.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding choreographer Nandika Dwivedi 'denies' claims of interfering in..., says she is 'receiving threats...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, whose wedding was originally scheduled to held on November 23, are currently going through a rough patch in their relationship. The wedding was postponed after Smriti's father was hospitalised, but rumours soon emerged claiming Palash cheated on her with a dance choreographer, specifically naming Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz. Howevere, now Nandika has denied any involvement, saying the allegations are false and have taken a toll on her mental health.

Choreographer Nandika denies claims of interfering in Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding

On Friday, Nandika took to Instagram and penned a long note denying any involvement with Palash Muchhal. She wrote, “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

image-66

image-68

She further criticised media outlets for publishing information based on Reddit gossip and added, “Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health.”

Choreographer Nandika is receiving threats

Nandika also revealed that she had been receiving threats, saying, “I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private. Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”

The other choreographer, Gulnaaz, also issued a statement clarifying that she had no involvement in Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding being postponed.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding postponed

The wedding was postponed when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, became ill on the wedding day and was taken to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. A day later, Palash was also hospitalized. His mother later told Hindustan Times that Palaash is "very close" to Smriti’s father, and once he fell ill, Palash felt they should not proceed with the ceremony until he recovered.

Following her father’s hospitalization, Smriti deleted all pre-wedding posts from her Instagram. Meanwhile, Palaash’s cousin, Neeti Tak, defended him against the cheating allegations, writing on Instagram that he is currently in a critical condition.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...
Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she wo
MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans
MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala
Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents to choose safe, acceptable names
Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents
Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to Hawkins Police Station; video goes viral
Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to..
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1 lakh people in Cuddalore
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement