Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding choreographer Nandika Dwivedi 'denies' claims of interfering in..., says she is 'receiving threats...'

SPORTS
Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has denied allegations of meddling in Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's relationship, stating she's received threats after false rumors circulated online. Read here know what exactly happened.
India's star batter Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, whose wedding was originally scheduled to held on November 23, are currently going through a rough patch in their relationship. The wedding was postponed after Smriti's father was hospitalised, but rumours soon emerged claiming Palash cheated on her with a dance choreographer, specifically naming Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz. Howevere, now Nandika has denied any involvement, saying the allegations are false and have taken a toll on her mental health.
On Friday, Nandika took to Instagram and penned a long note denying any involvement with Palash Muchhal. She wrote, “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”
She further criticised media outlets for publishing information based on Reddit gossip and added, “Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health.”
Nandika also revealed that she had been receiving threats, saying, “I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private. Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”
The other choreographer, Gulnaaz, also issued a statement clarifying that she had no involvement in Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding being postponed.
The wedding was postponed when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, became ill on the wedding day and was taken to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. A day later, Palash was also hospitalized. His mother later told Hindustan Times that Palaash is "very close" to Smriti’s father, and once he fell ill, Palash felt they should not proceed with the ceremony until he recovered.
Following her father’s hospitalization, Smriti deleted all pre-wedding posts from her Instagram. Meanwhile, Palaash’s cousin, Neeti Tak, defended him against the cheating allegations, writing on Instagram that he is currently in a critical condition.