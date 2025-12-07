FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding called OFF, cricketer issues BIG statement: 'I believe there is higher....'

Smriti Mandhana on Sunday put to rest the ongoing speculation about her potential wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal. Taking to Instagram, the cricketer clarified that the wedding is cancelled, and urged privacy for both families at the time. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 01:43 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana on Sunday put to rest the ongoing speculation about her potential wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal. Taking to Instagram, the cricketer clarified that the wedding is cancelled, and urged privacy for both families at the time.  She stressed that her focus remains on her cricketing career, saying, "I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be" in the official statement.

Her statement read, "Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person, and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana said.

"I would like to close the matter here, and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace,"

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you all for your support. It's time to move forward," she signed off.




For those unaware, Smriti and Palash were engaged, and the wedding celebration began with three-day pre-wedding festivities. The wedding was scheduled for November 23 but was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana's father and Muchhal both experienced health issues and required hospitalisation on consecutive days. Mandhana later deleted all wedding-related posts from her social media, leading to widespread speculation before her official statement.

