Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, add...

Amid the onging cheating rumours, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal added small update on their Indtagram Bio. Chcek here to see.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 09:13 AM IST

The wedding of Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana has sparked considerable controversy, becoming one of the most talked-about events of the year. Amidst the ongoing discussions, the Instagram bios of both Palash and Smriti have captured widespread attention. Both have included the Evil Eye emoji in their respective Instagram bios.

This has led to speculation about the status of their relationship, with many wondering if this indicates a resolution and that the wedding is still planned to proceed.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal add evil eye emoji in their Instagram bio

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, originally scheduled for November 23, 2025, was reportedly postponed. According to reports, on the wedding day, Smriti's father experienced symptoms suggestive of a heart attack and was immediately taken to the hospital. Due to her father's sudden illness, the wedding was postponed without a new date.

However, subsequent reports from Reddit users alleged that Palash had been unfaithful to Smriti with a choreographer the night before the wedding and was discovered. These claims have added to the speculation surrounding the wedding's cancellation.

Neither Palash nor Smriti has yet issued a statement regarding the postponement of their wedding or the various speculations circulating on social media.

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding rumours

Amidst the rumors, which included claims that the choreographer involved in the alleged infidelity was either Gulnaaz or Nandika, one of the individuals addressed the rumors. On Friday, the alleged choreographer took to their Instagram story to address and deny the rumors.

She posted, "I've noticed a Lot of Speculation and false claims going around about Me & My Friend Nandika, so let me clear this Straight. We not the person involved in this issue. Just because We know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean We are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support."

