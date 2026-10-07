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Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: Know all about Indian women's cricket new captain's salary, endorsements, WPL contract and more

Smriti Mandhana's net worth is Rs 32-34 crore after India's 2025 World Cup win. She earns Rs 50 lakh from BCCI, Rs 3.4 crore from RCB in WPL, plus match fees and Rs 75 lakh-1.5 crore per brand deal.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: Know all about Indian women's cricket new captain's salary, endorsements, WPL contract and more
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Smriti Mandhana, a key player in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, scored 434 runs in 9 matches, averaging 54.25, and ranked as the second-highest run-scorer. Her contributions included one century and two fifties, including a notable 45 in the final against South Africa. Following the victory, her market value has surged, securing new endorsement deals worth over Rs 1 crore.

Central contract, match fees and WPL salary

Mandhana, who is in Grade A of the BCCI's annual retainership for senior women, is an important member of Team India. The board pays her a yearly salary of Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, she receives a fixed match fee of Rs 3 lakh for T20Is, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 15 lakh for Tests.

She is the most costly player in the history of the Women's Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought her in the 2023 mega auction for Rs 3.4 crore, and she earns the same salary each season. As captain, she guided RCB to victory.

Also read: Narendra Modi completes 25 years as head of government, what next?

Brands, properties and cars

Mandhana is an endorser of several brands, including Hero, Nike, Hyundai, Red Bull and Garnier. She charges between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore per brand, according to Economic Times. Sangli, Maharashtra, is where she resides. Her home features a garden, library, home theatre and gym. She also owns real estate in Delhi and Mumbai. She manages a restaurant named SM-18 Sports Cafe. She doesn't like high-end vehicles. She purchased a Hyundai Creta for her sibling and a Maruti Swift for her father. She owns a Range Rover Evoque that is estimated to be worth Rs 70 lakh.

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