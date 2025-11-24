Smriti Mandhana DELETED wedding posts from social media after father's health scare
Smriti Mandhana removes wedding posts from social media after father's health scare. Read here to know details.
The vice-captain of Indian women's cricket team Smriti Mandhana was scheduled to marry music composer and her long-time boyfriend Palash Muchhal in Sangli on November 23. However, the wedding preparations were abruptly halted on Sunday morning due to the sudden illness of Smriti's father, Srinivas Mandhana, during breakfast.
Now, after this unexpected turn of events, the Indian cricketer has removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account (@smriti_mandhana), leaving fans surprised by the sudden disappearance of the content.
Days before the scheduled wedding, Smriti showcased her engagement ring had announced about the wedding with a light-hearted Instagram reel featuring teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy, which has since been removed from her profile.
The reason for the removal, whether a deletion or temporary hiding, remains uncertain.
After Smriti's father was admitted to hospital, a report in NDTV on Monday claimed that Palash Muchhal was also rushed to the hospital after his health deteriorated. According to a NDTV report, sources confirmed that Palash was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of a viral infection and increased acidity, though the condition was not serious. Following treatment, Palash has already been discharged from the hospital and returned to the hotel.
Meanwhile, Palash Muchhal's proposal to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where she won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with India, is still available on his social media handle. He shared the special moment on November 21.