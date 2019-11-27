Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Inter Milan take a trip to Slavia Prague as they look to rescue their Champions League campaign.

The Nerazzurri find themselves three points off a qualification place in Group F and need a win to realistically keep their chances of qualifying alive.

When and where to watch Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan

Where and when is the Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan, Champions League match being played?

The Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan, Champions League match will be played on November 28, 2019, at Sinobo Stadium.

What time does the Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan, Champions League match begin?

The Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan, Champions League live streaming?

The Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan: Predicted Starting XIs

Slavia Prague possible starting lineup: Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Frydrych, Boril; Soucek; Sevcik, Traore, Stanciu, Olayinka; Masopust

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Valero, Biraghi; Lukaku, Martinez