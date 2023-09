Sports

Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SLA vs RKH in Belarus Premier League 2020 today

Dream11 Prediction - Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest SLA vs RKH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest match today, April 13. Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest: My Dream11 Team Goal-keeper: Nechaev



Defenders: Zhuk, Tymonyuk, Pantia, Potapov



Midfielders: Kotlyarov, Chukley, Osuchukwu, Grechikho



Forwards: Melinkov, Kontsevoj Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest: Probable Playing 11 Slavia Mozyr Probable 11: M Baranovski (GK), A Chukhley, I Costrov, A Kotlyarov, F Narh, Y Nedashkovskiy, Y Pantia, V Senko, D Tetteh, I Tymonyuk, V Zhuk Rukh Brest Probable 11: A Nechaev (GK), A Rakhmanov, J William, O Mihunov, O Kovtun, S Tikhonovskiy, C Osuchukwu, D Grechikho, A Kontsevoj, I Kolpachuk, A Petrenko Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest: Match details The match will be played on April 13, 2020, Monday. It will start at 6:30 PM at Stadion Junosť, Mozyr.

