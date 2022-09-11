SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final: We are ready to bat first if we loss the toss, says SL captain Dasun Shanaka

File Photo

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka says his team is "ready to bat first" if they lose the toss against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 11.

As the sides prepare for the continental tournament, Sri Lanka hopes to replicate their 2014 triumph against Pakistan in the 50-over format. Pakistan, on the other side, is hoping to snap a decade-long Asia Cup drought.

So far in the 2022 Asia Cup, the toss has been decisive, with teams preferring to field and winning the matches. Sri Lanka won every game in which they elected to chase the target.

"See toss is a very important factor here, but still our batsman are very good at batting both first and second innings. We used the stats to chase down all the games we played here, but if we lose the toss, we are ready as well to bat first," Shanaka said in the press conference.

"As a team we are very excited to play the final and Pakistan are a very good team. All matches have been nail-biters. As a tournament, looking back, this has been one of the best Asia Cups we have had and we are looking forward to the final."

"We are ready as well to bat first"

Dasun Shanaka talks about how crucial the toss will be in the final.



Watch the full videohttps://t.co/volLzEKVic#RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/KW2viskXn1 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their most recent Super Four encounter on September 9. Sri Lanka bundled out Pakistan for a mere 121 runs. Pakistan, which was 82/4 at one point, lost three wickets for 28 runs before succumbing in 19.1 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan shared four wickets.

Sri Lanka chased down the 122-run mark in 17 overs, but not without first collapsing. Pathum Nissanka's fifty and Wanindu Hasaranga's cameo (10 off three balls) ensured Sri Lanka stayed unbeaten in the Super Four stage and finished on top of the table.

Pitch Report

It will be hot and dry again, as it has been all fortnight.

Pakistan predicted playing XI:

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain



Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka