'Bring the cup home': Kumar Sangakkara's message to Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup final against Pakistan

File Photo

Former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara has sent a heartfelt message to the team ahead of their Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

The island nation, which began the tournament with a loss to Afghanistan, has been the story of this edition, storming into the final battle with four successive wins, including victories over India and Pakistan.

Sangakkara took to Instagram on Sunday to send his best wishes to the team, saying that the team had been inspirational during the competition and that they had played incredibly well.

He went on to explain that the players have been leaders on the field, and their performances have brought the nation a lot of delight. Sangakkara said that they played as a team and that he encouraged them to go out on Sunday and win the Asia Cup.

"Hi Dasun. It's a great pleasure and a privilege to send this message to you and the Sri Lankan team. I just wanted to wish you all the very best for the final of the Asia Cup. I have followed the tournament quite closely, and I can't tell you how inspirational your side has been, not just now, but throughout these months. You have played exceptionally well. You have all been leaders and you have put in performances when the chips were down that has brought a huge amount of joy to everyone that loves you as a team and loves Sri Lanka. So thank you for all of that. There is one more effort. Give it your best. You have incredible talent, incredible ability and more importantly, you guys have played as a team. So go out there and bring the cup home. Good luck," said Sangakkara.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their most recent Super Four encounter on September 9. Sri Lanka bundled out Pakistan for a mere 121 runs. Pakistan, which was 82/4 at one point, lost three wickets for 28 runs before succumbing in 19.1 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan shared four wickets.

Sri Lanka chased down the 122-run mark in 17 overs, but not without first collapsing. Pathum Nissanka's fifty and Wanindu Hasaranga's cameo (10 off three balls) ensured Sri Lanka stayed unbeaten in the Super Four stage and finished on top of the table.