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SL vs IND 1st Test: Rishabh Pant shatters Gilchrist, Stokes and McCullum record, becomes fastest to 100 Test sixes

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian and 4th batter overall to reach 100 Test sixes, doing it in just 89 innings in Galle on August 18.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 02:51 PM IST

SL vs IND 1st Test: Rishabh Pant shatters Gilchrist, Stokes and McCullum record, becomes fastest to 100 Test sixes
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Rishabh Pant created history in Galle on Tuesday, August 18. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter became the fastest player ever to reach 100 sixes in Test cricket. Pant achieved the feat in his 89th innings during the first Test against Sri Lanka and also became the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in the format.

Pant joins elite list, sets new record

Pant became just the fourth batsman in Test history to reach 100 sixes with that one. Adam Gilchrist, Brendon McCullum, and Ben Stokes are the other three. The quickness is what distinguishes Pant's accomplishment. He arrived significantly faster than anyone before him, taking just 89 innings. Stokes took 151 innings, McCullum 170 and Gilchrist 130. Pant accomplished this in 51 games. It's also the fastest. Gilchrist required ninety-six games. Pant's total now stands at 100 sixes. He is ranked third in Test history with the most sixes.

Most sixes in Test cricket

  • Ben Stokes (ENG) - 138 sixes in 122 matches, 220 innings
  • Brendon McCullum (NZ) - 107 sixes in 101 matches, 176 innings
  • Rishabh Pant (IND) - 100 sixes in 51 matches, 89 innings
  • Adam Gilchrist (AUS) - 100 sixes in 96 matches, 137 innings
  • Tim Southee (NZ) - 98 sixes in 107 matches, 156 innings

Also read: Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian shuttler beats world no.1 Shi Yuqi at BWF World Championships 2026, here's all you need to know about him 

Fastest to 100 Sixes by Innings:

  • 89 – Rishabh Pant
  • 130 – Adam Gilchrist
  • 151 – Ben Stokes
  • 170 – Brendon McCullum

Since making his debut, Pant has played aggressive cricket and is renowned for taking on bowlers. With this record in Galle, he has achieved yet another first for India in the longest format. In the first Test match against Sri Lanka, the knock also aided India because Pant appeared to be in good contact with the bat.

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