SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match 1: Predicted XI, weather forecast, pitch report, key players, match prediction

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday. The two teams had previously met in the tournament opener on August 27 and Afghanistan had emerged victorious by eight wickets in that match.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C on the matchday with 45% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Pitch Report

The ground in Sharjah has historically been quite favourable to spinners, and this was evident during the opening match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In the last 5 T20 games, 166 runs have been scored on average in the first innings. The toss-winning team might decide to bat.

Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss might opt to bat first. Pakistan won their last match batting first against Hong Kong. The team batting second doesn’t enjoy good records here. They have a winning percentage of 20 on this track.

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka ©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi ©, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Players to watch

Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahima and Kusal Mendis



Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match 1, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan prediction

With the likes of Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, Sri Lanka are still the favourites to win this match. However, the contest would be between some of Sri Lanka's hard-hitting batters against top bowlers such as Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

However, considering the team combination, Afghanistan is expected to win this match.

