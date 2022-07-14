Singapore Open: PV Sindhu survives scare, HS Prannoy stuns world no. 3 Chou Tien-chen

PV Sindhu survives scare, HS Prannoy on top as both reach quarterfinal of Singapore Open

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy progressed into the quarterfinals of Singapore Open 2022, after contrasting wins over their respective opponents on Thursday. While two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu survived a scare as she found a way past Nguyen LINH of Vietnam, Prannoy stunned world number 4 Chou Tien-chen once again.

HS Prannoy continued his red-hot streak as he upset the world number 4 twice in the space of two weeks, as he had defeated Chou Tien-chen in the Malaysia Open 2022 Badminton tournament as well.

The 29-year-old from Delhi reached the last eight after having gone down in the first set 21-14, but he rallied back in the second game to take it home 22-20. Prannoy won the third set 21-18 to stun the world number 4, from Chinese Taipei.

He will next face Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the quarterfinal of the Singapore Open, who shocked 5th seed, Jonathan Christie.

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER UPSET@PRANNOYHSPRI has defeated WR-4 Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen 14-21, 22-20, 21-18 in pre quarters clash and booked his place in the QFs of #SingaporeOpen2022



PV Sindhu meanwhile nearly suffered a scare after losing the first set, but she kept her nerve and won the second and third sets to reach the next round. Next up for the Indian shuttler, a date with China's Han Yue is on the cards.