Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Singapore Open 2022: Where and when to watch PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami semi-final clash in action in India

Here's all you need to know about PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami semi-final in Singapore Open 2022:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 07:03 AM IST

Singapore Open 2022: Where and when to watch PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami semi-final clash in action in India
PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami

Two-time Olympic champion PV Sindhu is all set to face Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semi-final clash of the Singapore Open 2022. She is the lone Indian in the competition. Her teammates Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy suffered heartbreaking defeats in their respective events.

READ | Singapore Open: PV Sindhu survives scare, HS Prannoy stuns world no. 3 Chou Tien-chen

Talking about Sindhu's quarter-final clash, she had a hard-fought match against Han Yue of China. Sindhu won that clash 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 which lasted for an hour and 2 minutes.

Head-to-head: Sindhu and Kawakami have met twice so far with the former World Champion winning on both occasions in straight games. 

Here's all you need to know about PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami semi-final in Singapore Open 2022:

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami semi-final in Singapore Open 2022 take place?

The Singapore Open 2022 tournament semi-final between PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

 

When will PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami semi-final in Singapore Open 2022 begin in India?

There will be a total of 10 semi-final matches taking place on Saturday (July 16) among which will include the women's singles semi-finals. The games will begin at 1 PM Local Time (10:30 AM IST).

 

Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami semi-final in Singapore Open 2022 live in India?

The Singapore Open 2022 tournament will be available on the BWF YouTube channel and will be telecasted live on the Sports18 TV channel in India. It will be live-streamed on the Voot platform as well.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 392 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.