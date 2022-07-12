Singapore Open badminton 2022: Where and when to watch PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth in action in India

Indian shuttlers to play in the Singapore Open 2022

After the Malaysia Masters heartache, the Indian shuttlers will be looking forward to the Singapore Open 2022 starting on Tuesday. Top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth will all be eyeing the final berth.

READ | PV Sindhu gets apology from Badminton Asia Technical Committee for 'human error'

Talking about the Singapore Open is also known as Singapore Super Series 500 and it is making a return after a two years hiatus. The previous two editions in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe - which include as many as 12 singles players and 8 doubles pairs from India - will be in action.

India's top-ranked men's player Lakshya Sen, and men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have pulled out of the event.

Here's all you need to know about the Singapore Open 2022:

Singapore Open 2022 badminton: India squad

Men singles: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma. Qualifiers: Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath.

Women singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod. Qualifiers: Ashmita Chaliha.

Men's doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila. Qualifiers: Shyam Prasad-S Sunjith; PS Ravikrishna-Sankar Prasad Udaykumar.

Women's doubles: Pooja Dandu-Arathi Sara Sunil, Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker Qualifiers: Megha Morcha Bora-Leela Lakshmi Rajapali.

Mixed doubles: Nithin HV-S Ram Poorvisha, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan. Qualifiers: Bokka Navneeth-Srivedya Gurazada.

Singapore Open 2022 Dates and Timings:

Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022 - Starts at 6:30 AM IST

Second Round: Thursday, July 14, 2022 - Starts at 6:30 AM IST

Quarterfinals: Friday, July 15, 2022

Semifinals: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Finals: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Singapore Open 2022: First Round fixtures (July 12)

Men: Qualifier:

Kiran George vs Ade Resky Dwicahyo

Chirag Sen vs Cheam June Wei

Mithun Manjunath vs Mads Christophersen

First Round:

Parupalli Kashyap vs Jonatan Christie

Sai Praneeth vs Zhao Junpeng

HS Prannoy vs Sitthikom Thammasin

Sameer Verma vs Li Shifeng

Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 4

Women:

Ashmita Chahila vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan

PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan

Saina Nehwal vs Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles: Qualifiers:

PS Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udaykumar vs Eng Keat Wesley Koh / Junsuke Kubo

First Round:

Shyam Prasad / S Sunjith vs Goh V Shem / Low Juan Shen

Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Terry Hee Yong Kai / Loh Kean Hean

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Jones Ralfy Jansen / Jan Colin Voelker

Women's Doubles: First Round:

Megha Morcha Bora / Leela Lakshmi Rajapali vs Sayaka Hobara / Hinata Suzuki

Pooja Dandu / Arathi Sara Sunil vs Hu Ling Fang / Lin Xiao Min

Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai

Mixed Doubles: Qualification:

Bokka Navneeth / Srivedaya Gurazada (Walkover) vs Yujiro Nishikawa / Saori Ozaki

First Round:

Nithin HV / S Ram Poorvisha vs Misha Zilberman / Svetiana Zilberman

Where to watch Singapore Open 2022 live in India?

The Singapore Open 2022 tournament will be available on the BWF YouTube channel till the second round.

The tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the quarter-final stage onwards. I will be live-streamed on the Voot platform.