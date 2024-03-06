Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG: England announce playing XI for fifth Test against India, star pacer returns

Two-time Grand Slam champion, Simona Halep free to return after doping ban reduced by CAS

Man calls dogs by imitating their sound in viral video, internet is impressed

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world’s youngest surgeon’ at 7, joined IIT to…

GG vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Simona Halep, two-time Grand Slam champion free to return after doping ban reduced by CAS

GG vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Viral video: Street vendor makes golgappe stuffed with fruits, internet calls it 'yuck'

8 cardio exercises for weight loss 

Times when Janhvi Kapoor slayed in mom Sridevi's outfits

Dry fruits packed with calcium for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

HomeSports

Sports

Two-time Grand Slam champion, Simona Halep free to return after doping ban reduced by CAS

Halep's initial four-year ban came about as a result of two different anti-doping code violations.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The highest court in tennis decided on Tuesday that Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, was not solely to blame for her failed doping test, allowing her to resume playing games right away. Halep's appeal was partially upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's justices, who suspended her for nine months instead of four years. July of last year was the end of its retroactive application. 

Halep's initial four-year ban came about as a result of two different anti-doping code violations. But the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne decided that her suspension ought to be shortened to nine months, which she has already completed. "The CAS Panel has unanimously determined that the four-year period of ineligibility imposed by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Independent Tribunal is to be reduced to a period of ineligibility of nine (9) months starting on 7 October 2022, which period expired on 6 July 2023," the court said in a statement.

Following a positive test for the prohibited substance roxadustat, which stimulates the production of red blood cells, during the United States Open in 2022, the 32-year-old Romanian was suspended in October of that same year. Because of irregularities in her athlete biological passport (ABP), a system for tracking multiple blood parameters over time to identify possible doping, she was also accused of committing another doping offence last year. Halep had fiercely refuted the accusations made against her. Halep claimed that contaminated supplements were the cause of her positive test result at the US Open and that she was being charged with an ABP violation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after their specialists looked through her profile and found her name.

Despite accepting Halep's assertion that she had taken tainted supplements, an impartial panel concluded that her dietary intake was insufficient to produce the level of roxadustat found in her positive sample. Though Halep should have been more careful when ingesting the supplement, the CAS Panel found that she was not solely to blame for the infringement. In addition, Halep had declared that she would not compete for the rest of the year, and the sample taken in late 2022 came right after surgery, which is another reason the ABP complaint was dropped.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UP Cabinet Expansion: OP Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, 2 others inducted in Yogi govt

Why March 2024 is the perfect time to buy a home in Haridwar's Amrit Aarogyam

What is Hyperglycemia? Know its causes, symptoms

Royale Impex: Leading the charge in marble innovation

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement