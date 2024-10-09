Twitter
Sports

Bangladesh Skipper Shanto takes a dig at India speedster Mayank Yadav ahead of 2nd T20i

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto downplayed the threat posed by India's top speedster and said…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

Bangladesh Skipper Shanto takes a dig at India speedster Mayank Yadav ahead of 2nd T20i
Mayank Yadav made a sensational entry into international cricket during the first T20I against Bangladesh, held in Gwalior on October 6. The 22-year-old pacer, who has been a standout performer in the IPL 2024, showcased his extraordinary talent by consistently bowling at speeds exceeding 150 km/h. His debut was marked by a maiden over and an impressive wicket of veteran Mahmudullah, ending with figures of 1 for 21 in four overs.

Despite his promising start, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto downplayed the threat posed by Mayank. Shanto stated, "We have some similar fast bowlers in the nets. I don't think we were too worried about Mayank Yadav. But he is a good bowler." This comment came after Bangladesh's seven-wicket defeat, suggesting that the touring team was prepared for pace but still acknowledged Mayank's potential.

The match itself was a showcase of India's dominance, as they chased down Bangladesh's modest total of 127 runs with ease. Suryakumar Yadav's side now leads the three-match series 1-0 and is poised to secure the series victory in the second T20I scheduled for October 9 in New Delhi.

Mayank's journey to this point has been remarkable. After suffering a side strain during the IPL, he spent time at the National Cricket Academy to regain fitness. His IPL performances had already established him as a rising star, including bowling the fastest delivery in IPL history at 156.7 km/h.

As Team India arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, they were greeted by enthusiastic fans, signaling strong support ahead of their next encounter. The upcoming match promises to be high-scoring, with both teams looking to assert their dominance.

With Mayank Yadav’s debut sparking excitement among fans and analysts alike, all eyes will be on how he continues to develop as a key asset for India's bowling lineup in the future.

