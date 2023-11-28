‘Silence...': Jasprit Bumrah’s cryptic Instagram story leaves netizens confused, unfollows Mumbai Indians

This cryptic story of Jasprit Bumrah has also raised speculations among Netizens after they found out that the star Indian bowler has unfollowed Mumbai Indians (MI) on Instagram.

Post India losing the World Cup 2023 final against Australia, it’s been hard for Indians players and fans to digest the shocking defeat. Many players have also expressed their sadness through social media posts. Recently, India’ star bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram story has gone viral and has left netizens confused with respect to the cryptic message he wrote.

He posted a message on his story which read, “Silence is sometimes the best answer.”

This cryptic story of Bumrah has also raised speculations among Netizens after they found out that the star Indian bowler has unfollowed Mumbai Indians (MI), the IPL franchise he plays for, on Instagram. Bumrah's action has also raised rumours and discussions about potential changes in the team's captaincy, majorly inclined towards Hardik Pandya's return to MI and probaby lead the team as well.

MI recently announced star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s comeback into their team. Although he was retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL Auction, Pandya has now been transferred to MI for a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore.

The return of Pandya in the Ambani-owned franchise is one of the biggest trade deals in IPL history. Post Pandya’s exit from MI, the team wasn’t able to deliver those commendable performances which they were known to showcase in IPL. However, the five-time IPL champions did make it to the playoffs in the previous edition (2023).

In the last two IPLs, Pandya led the Gujarat Franchise, out of which he ended up winning the 2022 edition as a debut captain and team.